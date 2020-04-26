Critical Review: Afya (AFYA) & The Competition

Afya (NASDAQ: AFYA) is one of 49 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Afya to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Afya and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Afya $182.42 million $39.00 million 24.64 Afya Competitors $587.25 million $55.25 million 38.83

Afya’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Afya. Afya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.7% of Afya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Afya and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Afya N/A N/A N/A Afya Competitors 699.82% -25.20% 4.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Afya and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Afya 0 1 5 0 2.83 Afya Competitors 363 1094 1221 57 2.36

Afya currently has a consensus price target of $30.37, indicating a potential upside of 76.04%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 36.74%. Given Afya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Afya is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Afya peers beat Afya on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, physical education, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides medical preparatory courses and other continuing medical education services through its online platform; and develops and sells electronically distributed educational courses on medicine science, and related printed and technological educational content. As of June 24, 2019, its network consisted of 23 operating campuses, 21 of which are undergraduate and graduate medical school campuses. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

