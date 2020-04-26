Critical Contrast: Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) versus Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN)

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) and Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Taubman Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Exantas Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 48.2%. Taubman Centers pays out 72.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exantas Capital pays out 110.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Taubman Centers has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Exantas Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Taubman Centers and Exantas Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taubman Centers 0 7 1 0 2.13 Exantas Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

Taubman Centers presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.58%. Exantas Capital has a consensus target price of $11.54, indicating a potential upside of 406.14%. Given Exantas Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exantas Capital is more favorable than Taubman Centers.

Volatility & Risk

Taubman Centers has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exantas Capital has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taubman Centers and Exantas Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taubman Centers 33.47% -94.55% 4.92% Exantas Capital 58.82% 7.26% 1.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.2% of Exantas Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of Taubman Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Exantas Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taubman Centers and Exantas Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taubman Centers $661.05 million 3.47 $229.48 million $3.71 10.09 Exantas Capital $61.15 million 1.20 $35.97 million $1.00 2.28

Taubman Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Exantas Capital. Exantas Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taubman Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Taubman Centers beats Exantas Capital on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry. Founded in 1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia, founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

