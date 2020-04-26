Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) & Its Peers Financial Review

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ: CCAP) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Crescent Capital BDC to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC N/A N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Crescent Capital BDC and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crescent Capital BDC Competitors 77 124 107 2 2.11

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 44.47%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $53.48 million N/A 5.31 Crescent Capital BDC Competitors $310.96 million -$116.81 million 16.58

Crescent Capital BDC’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Crescent Capital BDC. Crescent Capital BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Crescent Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.0%. Crescent Capital BDC pays out 90.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 16.8% and pay out 94.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Crescent Capital BDC is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

