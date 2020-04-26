Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Sells $1,550,000.00 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $310.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.30 and a 200 day moving average of $301.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,569,000 after buying an additional 273,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,235,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

