Contrasting Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Solaredge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Solaredge Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Solaredge Technologies and Texas Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaredge Technologies 10.28% 20.03% 11.21% Texas Instruments 35.17% 57.45% 27.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solaredge Technologies and Texas Instruments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaredge Technologies $1.43 billion 3.50 $146.55 million $2.90 34.73 Texas Instruments $14.38 billion 7.27 $5.02 billion $5.24 21.74

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Solaredge Technologies. Texas Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solaredge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Solaredge Technologies has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Solaredge Technologies and Texas Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaredge Technologies 0 6 7 0 2.54 Texas Instruments 3 13 9 0 2.24

Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $114.92, indicating a potential upside of 14.09%. Texas Instruments has a consensus price target of $120.17, indicating a potential upside of 5.48%. Given Solaredge Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Solaredge Technologies is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Solaredge Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform. The company's products are used in a range of solar market segments, such as residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations. It also provides pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services; and lithium-ion cells, batteries, and energy storage solutions for various industries, including energy storage systems, residential and commercial solar systems, uninterruptible power supplies, electric vehicles, aerospace, marine, and others. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in amplifier, data converter, interface product, motor drive, clock, and sensing product end-markets; and integrated analog and standard products, which are primarily for sale into personal electronics, industrial, and automotive markets. The Embedded Processing segment offers connected microcontrollers, such as microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities, and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions that are used in electronic equipment to sense, connect, log, and transfer data; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, principally industrial and automotive. The company also provides DLP products, primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. Texas Instruments Incorporated markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as online. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

