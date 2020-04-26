Contrasting Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) & Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Qorvo alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Qorvo and Rambus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 0 6 13 0 2.68 Rambus 0 0 3 0 3.00

Qorvo presently has a consensus target price of $107.88, suggesting a potential upside of 20.02%. Rambus has a consensus target price of $17.10, suggesting a potential upside of 40.97%. Given Rambus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rambus is more favorable than Qorvo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qorvo and Rambus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $3.09 billion 3.36 $133.13 million $5.25 17.12 Rambus $224.03 million 6.13 -$90.42 million ($0.30) -40.43

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than Rambus. Rambus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qorvo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Qorvo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Qorvo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Rambus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Qorvo and Rambus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo 11.03% 14.97% 10.74% Rambus -40.36% -3.26% -2.42%

Volatility & Risk

Qorvo has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rambus has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qorvo beats Rambus on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers. This segment supplies its solutions for use in mobile devices, including smartphones, notebook computers, wearables, tablets, and cellular-based applications for the Internet of Things (IoT). The IDP segment supplies RF solutions for communications and defense applications, such as high performance defense systems comprising radar, electronic warfare and communication systems, Wi-Fi customer premises equipment for home and work, high speed connectivity in long-term evolution and 5G base stations, cloud connectivity via data center communications and telecom transport, and automotive connectivity and other IoT, including smart home solutions. This segment provides gallium arsenide, gallium nitride power amplifiers, LNAs, switches, complementary metal oxide semiconductor system-on-a-chip solutions, premium BAW and SAW filter solutions, and various multichip and hybrid assemblies. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as through a network of domestic and foreign sales representative firms and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces. It offers standards-compatible memory and SerDes solutions, including server DIMM memory interface chips, architectures, and IP cores for high-speed memory and SerDes interfaces. The Rambus Security division is involved in the design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments. It provides a suite of products and services from DPA countermeasures and cores to CryptoManager platform, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. The Emerging Solutions division engages in the research and development in the area of emerging technologies. The company also offers technology licenses to support the implementation and adoption of technology in their products or services; and a range of services, which include know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. Rambus Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.