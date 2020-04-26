Contrasting HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) & Getty Realty (OTCMKTS:GTY)

HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HENDERSON LD DE/S and Getty Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HENDERSON LD DE/S $3.09 billion 6.21 $2.17 billion $0.39 10.15 Getty Realty $140.65 million 7.11 $49.72 million $1.72 14.05

HENDERSON LD DE/S has higher revenue and earnings than Getty Realty. HENDERSON LD DE/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Getty Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

HENDERSON LD DE/S has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Realty has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of HENDERSON LD DE/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Getty Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Getty Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HENDERSON LD DE/S and Getty Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HENDERSON LD DE/S N/A N/A N/A Getty Realty 35.35% 8.51% 4.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for HENDERSON LD DE/S and Getty Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HENDERSON LD DE/S 0 1 1 0 2.50 Getty Realty 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

HENDERSON LD DE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Getty Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. HENDERSON LD DE/S pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Getty Realty pays out 86.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Getty Realty has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Getty Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Getty Realty beats HENDERSON LD DE/S on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

HENDERSON LD DE/S Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy. The Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties. Its property portfolio primarily includes offices, shopping arcades, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and residential properties. The Property Leasing segment leases properties. The Department Store Operation segment operates and manages department stores. The Other Businesses segment operates and manages hotels; provides construction, finance, project management, property management, agency, and cleaning and security guard services; and trades in building materials, as well as disposes leasehold land. The Utility and Energy segment is involved in production, distribution, and marketing gas; and water supply and environmentally-friendly energy businesses. Henderson Land Development Company Limited was founded in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Development Limited.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly-traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 859 properties and leased 74 properties from third-party landlords in 30 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

