Contrasting Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ) & Its Peers

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FREQ) is one of 610 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Frequency Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.1% of Frequency Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frequency Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Frequency Therapeutics Competitors 6455 17616 34217 1370 2.51

Frequency Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.05%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 44.18%. Given Frequency Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Frequency Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Frequency Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frequency Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Frequency Therapeutics Competitors -2,381.59% -221.93% -31.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frequency Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frequency Therapeutics $28.95 million -$18.75 million -7.15 Frequency Therapeutics Competitors $2.13 billion $267.74 million 0.38

Frequency Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Frequency Therapeutics. Frequency Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue. The company's lead product candidate is FX-322, which has completed a phase I/II clinical trial to treat the underlying cause of sensorineural hearing loss. It is also developing medicines for patients across a range of degenerative conditions, including multiple sclerosis, and diseases of the muscle, gastrointestinal tract, skin, and bone. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

