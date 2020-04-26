Contrasting First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) & Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) and Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.3% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Select Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Select Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and Select Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Internet Bancorp 15.10% 8.56% 0.63% Select Bancorp 20.41% 6.14% 1.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and Select Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Internet Bancorp $164.20 million 0.85 $25.24 million $2.51 5.69 Select Bancorp $63.87 million 2.12 $13.03 million $0.68 10.93

First Internet Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Select Bancorp. First Internet Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Internet Bancorp and Select Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Internet Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 Select Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 79.86%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than Select Bancorp.

Summary

First Internet Bancorp beats Select Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, owner-occupied commercial real estate, investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, term, small installment, home improvement, home equity, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, public and healthcare finance, lines of credit, and letters of credit to individuals and commercial customers. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and offers municipal lending and leasing products to government entities. In addition, it provides corporate credit card and treasury management services. The company offers its services through its Website, www.firstib.com. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include 1-to-4 family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family residential, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; loans to individuals; and home equity lines of credit and overdrafts. Select Bancorp, Inc. operates a network of branch offices in Burlington, Charlotte, Clinton, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Greenville, Leland, Lillington, Lumberton, Morehead City, Raleigh, Washington, and Wilmington, North Carolina; and Rock Hill, Blacksburg, and Six Mile, South Carolina. The company was formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Select Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. Select Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, North Carolina.

