Contrasting Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) and Digipath (NASDAQ:DIGP)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) and Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digipath has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Digipath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A -23.48% -0.58% Digipath -57.50% -251.52% -97.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Digipath, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digipath 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Digipath’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A Digipath $2.55 million 1.09 -$1.80 million N/A N/A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digipath.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.8% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Digipath shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diamond Eagle Acquisition beats Digipath on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management, and consulting services in the United States. It offers materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, environmental, and disaster response and recovery services; and engineering and design, program management, and construction support services. The company offers its solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets under the Atlas Technical Consultants name. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Digipath

DigiPath, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis related testing services in the United States. The company offers cannabis lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides a balanced and unbiased approach to cannabis news, interviews, and education with a news/talk radio show, app, national marijuana news Website, and social media presence focusing on the political, economic, medicinal, scientific, and cultural dimensions of medicinal and recreational marijuana industry. DigiPath, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

