Contrasting BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) and Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES)

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) and Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BioSig Technologies and Second Sight Medical Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 2 0 3.00

BioSig Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.45%. Second Sight Medical Products has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 29.31%. Given Second Sight Medical Products’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Second Sight Medical Products is more favorable than BioSig Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

BioSig Technologies has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Second Sight Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies N/A -311.55% -262.99% Second Sight Medical Products -994.14% -183.76% -118.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Second Sight Medical Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$34.06 million N/A N/A Second Sight Medical Products $3.38 million 8.06 -$33.59 million ($1.91) -0.91

Second Sight Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.5% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Second Sight Medical Products beats BioSig Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury. It also offers Argus II Retinal Prosthesis System for treating retinitis pigmentosa. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

