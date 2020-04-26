Contrasting Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) and Its Competitors

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE: BCSF) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bain Capital Specialty Finance to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million $98.08 million 6.04 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Competitors $310.96 million -$116.81 million 16.58

Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bain Capital Specialty Finance. Bain Capital Specialty Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance 49.55% 8.32% 3.41% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Dividends

Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.6%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 16.8% and pay out 94.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 3 0 0 1.75 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Competitors 77 124 107 2 2.11

Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus price target of $11.38, indicating a potential upside of 14.90%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 48.00%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s rivals have a beta of 0.34, indicating that their average share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance rivals beat Bain Capital Specialty Finance on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.