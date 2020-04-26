Contrasting Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) and Quest Diagnostics (NASDAQ:DGX)

Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Anpac Bio-Medical Science alerts:

This table compares Anpac Bio-Medical Science and Quest Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anpac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quest Diagnostics $7.73 billion 1.84 $858.00 million $6.56 16.25

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Anpac Bio-Medical Science.

Profitability

This table compares Anpac Bio-Medical Science and Quest Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anpac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A Quest Diagnostics 10.36% 14.79% 6.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Anpac Bio-Medical Science and Quest Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anpac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A Quest Diagnostics 2 10 4 0 2.13

Quest Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $104.94, indicating a potential downside of 1.58%. Given Quest Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quest Diagnostics is more favorable than Anpac Bio-Medical Science.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats Anpac Bio-Medical Science on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anpac Bio-Medical Science

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Anpac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.