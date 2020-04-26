Contrasting Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) and Surge Energy (NASDAQ:ZPTAF)

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) and Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amplify Energy and Surge Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00 Surge Energy 1 3 2 0 2.17

Amplify Energy presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,107.59%. Surge Energy has a consensus target price of $1.60, indicating a potential upside of 777.67%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Surge Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Surge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 6.27% 5.15% 2.39% Surge Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Amplify Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amplify Energy and Surge Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $340.10 million 0.10 $54.61 million N/A N/A Surge Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Surge Energy.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Surge Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 841.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent; and 2,068 gross wells. The company was formerly known as Memorial Production Partners LP and changed its name to Amplify Energy Corp. in May 2017. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta. It also holds interest in the Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; Silver Lake property to the west of Provost in eastern Alberta; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan. It holds an average working interest of approximately 84% in approximately 81,256 net developed acres and approximately 93% in approximately 183,376 net undeveloped acres in Greater Sawn area; approximately 70% in approximately 31,104 net developed acres and approximately 68% in approximately 24,056 net undeveloped acres in Valhalla area; and approximately 88% in approximately 59,321 net developed acres and 95% in approximately 55,667 net undeveloped acres in Sparky area. As of December 31, 2018, it held interests in 271 net oil wells in Greater Sawn area; 111 net oil and 10 net gas wells in Valhalla area; 405 net oil and 20 net gas wells in Sparky area; and 188 net oil wells, as well as an average working interest of approximately 100% in approximately 23,129 net developed and 23,129 net undeveloped acres in the Shaunavon properties. As of the above date, it also held an average working interest of approximately 73% in approximately 29,932 net developed acres and approximately 60% in approximately 4,293 net undeveloped acres, as well as held interests 92 net oil and 18 net gas wells in Nevis, Westerose, Edmonton, and other minor areas. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc. in June 2010. Surge Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

