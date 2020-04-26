Comparing Youdao (DAO) and The Competition

Youdao (NYSE: DAO) is one of 49 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Youdao to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Youdao and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao N/A N/A N/A Youdao Competitors 699.82% -25.20% 4.52%

This table compares Youdao and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $1.67 billion -$87.04 million -2.29 Youdao Competitors $587.25 million $55.25 million 38.83

Youdao has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Youdao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Youdao and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 1 0 4 0 2.60 Youdao Competitors 363 1094 1221 57 2.36

Youdao currently has a consensus target price of $25.60, indicating a potential upside of 32.09%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 37.88%. Given Youdao’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Youdao has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Youdao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Youdao peers beat Youdao on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc., an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. Its learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services. The company also provides sales of smart devices and solutions, and technical supporting to the VIE; consulting services; and online learning services, as well as online marketing services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

