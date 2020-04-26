Comparing SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fiserv and SciPlay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 0 5 22 0 2.81 SciPlay 1 2 10 0 2.69

Fiserv currently has a consensus price target of $118.12, indicating a potential upside of 22.67%. SciPlay has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 36.55%. Given SciPlay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SciPlay is more favorable than Fiserv.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 8.77% 11.78% 4.63% SciPlay N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Fiserv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fiserv and SciPlay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $10.19 billion 6.39 $893.00 million $4.00 24.07 SciPlay $465.80 million 2.93 $32.40 million $1.53 7.06

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than SciPlay. SciPlay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fiserv beats SciPlay on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing, item processing and source capture, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also provides ACH and treasury management, case management and resolution, and source capture optimization services to the financial services industry. The company also provides bank payment and liquidity management solutions, as well as Internet based mortgage software and mortgage lending technology solutions. It serves banks, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, billers, retailers, and merchants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. It provides social casino games, such as slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games, which blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

