Comparing PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) & Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) and Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PlusTherapeuticsInc . and Nephros’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PlusTherapeuticsInc . $7.00 million 0.84 -$10.89 million N/A N/A Nephros $5.69 million 14.24 -$3.40 million ($0.54) -16.66

Nephros has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PlusTherapeuticsInc ..

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PlusTherapeuticsInc . and Nephros, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlusTherapeuticsInc . 0 0 0 0 N/A Nephros 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nephros has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.88%. Given Nephros’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than PlusTherapeuticsInc ..

Profitability

This table compares PlusTherapeuticsInc . and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlusTherapeuticsInc . -156.12% -1,037.22% -19.27% Nephros -49.93% -56.37% -35.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.8% of PlusTherapeuticsInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of PlusTherapeuticsInc . shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Nephros shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nephros beats PlusTherapeuticsInc . on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. It also engages in developing DoxoPLUS, an injectable generic PEGylated liposomal formulation of doxorubicin for the treatment of breast, ovarian, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi's sarcoma cancer. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

