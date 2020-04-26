Comparing Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Diamond Eagle Acquisition alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and AgroFresh Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A AgroFresh Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 214.21%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A 4.34% 1.15% AgroFresh Solutions -35.77% -6.74% -2.70%

Volatility & Risk

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and AgroFresh Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.55 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -6.54

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.