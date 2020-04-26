Comparing Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) and Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI)

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) and Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Commerce and Eagle Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Commerce 21.37% 8.56% 1.00% Eagle Financial Services 22.59% 10.41% 1.16%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bank of Commerce and Eagle Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Commerce 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.27%. Given Bank of Commerce’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Eagle Financial Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of Commerce and Eagle Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Commerce $63.75 million 1.99 $14.96 million $0.83 8.86 Eagle Financial Services $43.21 million 2.10 $9.76 million N/A N/A

Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Services.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Commerce has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.9% of Bank of Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Bank of Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Bank of Commerce pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Bank of Commerce beats Eagle Financial Services on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, construction loans, term loans, and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides sweep arrangements and safe deposit boxes; and collection, electronic banking, payroll processing, and ATM and point of sale services. The company operates through 10 full service facilities and 1 limited service facility in northern California. Bank of Commerce Holdings is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. It also provides one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, mortgage, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. In addition, the company offers personal and retirement plan services; investment services comprising tax-deferred annuities, IRAs and rollovers, mutual funds, retirement plans, college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, fixed income investing, brokerage CDs, and full service or discount brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. Further, it provides ATM and debit cards; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 12 full-service branches; and 1 drive-through only facility in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Leesburg, and Ashburn, as well as 13 ATM locations. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

