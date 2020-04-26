Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $549.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.83. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $47.54.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 9.29%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $51,472.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,709 shares in the company, valued at $76,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $11,711,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

