Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) and First Community Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FCBC) Financial Comparison

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commercial National Financial and First Community Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $22.51 million 1.59 $5.02 million N/A N/A First Community Bankshares $128.65 million 3.03 $38.80 million $2.20 10.01

First Community Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial National Financial and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial 22.29% N/A N/A First Community Bankshares 30.16% 9.69% 1.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Commercial National Financial and First Community Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Community Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. First Community Bankshares pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Commercial National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats Commercial National Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. The company also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. It also provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant bankcard referrals, night depository, cash management, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, federal and state tax payments, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture. The company provides its services through 12 offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 44 branches, including 19 branches in Virginia, 18 branches in West Virginia, 5 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

