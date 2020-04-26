Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $719.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.50 million. On average, analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FIX opened at $31.07 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $57.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $94,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

