CNX Resources (CNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect CNX Resources to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $508.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CNX Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNX opened at $11.50 on Friday. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CNX Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

