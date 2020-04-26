CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect CNX Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.00% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CNX Midstream Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of CNXM opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. CNX Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of CNX Midstream Partners from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNX Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.