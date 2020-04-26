Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) versus Lomiko Metals (NYSE:LMRMF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

84.1% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cleveland-Cliffs and Lomiko Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs 0 6 2 1 2.44 Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus target price of $8.89, suggesting a potential upside of 133.30%. Lomiko Metals has a consensus target price of $0.11, suggesting a potential upside of 739.69%. Given Lomiko Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than Cleveland-Cliffs.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Lomiko Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs $1.99 billion 0.52 $292.80 million $1.12 3.40 Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$1.33 million N/A N/A

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals.

Volatility and Risk

Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Lomiko Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs 14.71% 100.50% 9.28% Lomiko Metals N/A -43.46% -40.48%

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Lomiko Metals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec. It also holds a 40% interest in the La Loutre graphite property covering an area of approximately 2,508.97 hectares located in southern Québec; and 80% interest in the Lac-des-Iles property covering an area of approximately 5,601.30 hectares situated in Québec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.