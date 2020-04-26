Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-1.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $767.78 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.40-5.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra downgraded Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.58.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $146.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.23. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $152.49.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $150,757.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,116.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.