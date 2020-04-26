Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10-3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.40-5.60 EPS.

CTXS stock opened at $146.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.47 and its 200 day moving average is $117.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.58.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $1,134,520.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,328.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,895.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,991.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

