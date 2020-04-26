Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10-3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 5.40-5.60 EPS.
CTXS stock opened at $146.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.47 and its 200 day moving average is $117.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CTXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.58.
In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $1,134,520.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,328.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,895.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,991.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
Featured Story: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.