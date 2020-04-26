Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Stake Lessened by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 156,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 5.0% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 88.4% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 436,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.98.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

