Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

