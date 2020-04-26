Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,667 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.8% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

