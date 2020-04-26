CIBC Lowers Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target to C$0.50

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.35 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Surge Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Laurentian reduced their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.11.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

TSE SGY opened at C$0.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.001 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.96%.

In other Surge Energy news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 988,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,431.68.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.