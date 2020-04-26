CIBC Cuts Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$2.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.06.

Shares of KEL stock opened at C$1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.86 million and a PE ratio of 33.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$0.67 and a twelve month high of C$5.76.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$97.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$115.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

