Christopher J. Flynn Sells 30,600 Shares of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Stock

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) CEO Christopher J. Flynn sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $90,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher J. Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get THL Credit alerts:

On Monday, March 16th, Christopher J. Flynn bought 8,000 shares of THL Credit stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $22,960.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Christopher J. Flynn acquired 7,500 shares of THL Credit stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000.00.

TCRD stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. THL Credit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $94.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.49.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). THL Credit had a negative net margin of 46.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that THL Credit, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCRD. ValuEngine raised shares of THL Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of THL Credit from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. THL Credit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 3,410.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of THL Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in THL Credit during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in THL Credit during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in THL Credit during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.