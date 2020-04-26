Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.83. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Independent Research cut shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

