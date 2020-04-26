Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,291 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $21,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,380,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CHKP opened at $104.37 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $121.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.39.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.29.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
