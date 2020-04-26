Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,291 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $21,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,380,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $104.37 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $121.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.39.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

