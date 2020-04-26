CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Lowered to C$102.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$114.00 to C$102.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GIB.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on CGI from C$111.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on CGI from C$106.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on CGI from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$109.73.

GIB.A stock opened at C$86.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$80.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$99.84. CGI has a one year low of C$67.23 and a one year high of C$114.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

