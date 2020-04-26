CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 70,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNP. TheStreet downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

