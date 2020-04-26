Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 118.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

CNC opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.82. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,063 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

