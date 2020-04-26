Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cedar Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.67.

Shares of CDR stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.62. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

