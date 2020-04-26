Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.47. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21.

CATY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

