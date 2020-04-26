Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) vs. New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Critical Analysis

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) and New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Catchmark Timber Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. New Senior Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.3%. Catchmark Timber Trust pays out -26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Senior Investment Group pays out 77.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Catchmark Timber Trust and New Senior Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catchmark Timber Trust $106.71 million 3.37 -$93.32 million ($2.05) -3.58 New Senior Investment Group $345.90 million 0.64 $2.01 million $0.67 4.01

New Senior Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Catchmark Timber Trust. Catchmark Timber Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Senior Investment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Catchmark Timber Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of New Senior Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Catchmark Timber Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of New Senior Investment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Catchmark Timber Trust and New Senior Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catchmark Timber Trust -87.45% -44.03% -14.13% New Senior Investment Group 0.46% 0.72% 0.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Catchmark Timber Trust and New Senior Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catchmark Timber Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 New Senior Investment Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Catchmark Timber Trust presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.71%. New Senior Investment Group has a consensus target price of $7.44, suggesting a potential upside of 176.49%. Given New Senior Investment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Senior Investment Group is more favorable than Catchmark Timber Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Catchmark Timber Trust has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Senior Investment Group has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Senior Investment Group beats Catchmark Timber Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

