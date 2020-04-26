Capstar Financial (CSTR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Capstar Financial to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.36%. On average, analysts expect Capstar Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.19. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $17.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSTR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

