CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$3.50.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CWX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of TSE:CWX opened at C$3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.76. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$2.73 and a 1 year high of C$5.71.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$293.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$293.52 million. Analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.25%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

