Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Cara Therapeutics Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.77). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CARA. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of CARA opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $732.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 534.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1,524.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $98,774.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 987,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,369,685.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 12,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $200,888.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,873.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,963 shares of company stock worth $422,002 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

