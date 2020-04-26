Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Lowered to C$108.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$160.00 to C$108.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$190.00 to C$171.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$159.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$190.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$144.75.

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$95.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.58. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$67.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$157.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$93.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$132.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In other news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.00, for a total transaction of C$900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at C$405,000. Also, Director Claude R. L’heureux bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$90.00 per share, with a total value of C$270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$270,000.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

