Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$24.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.15.

CNQ opened at C$19.75 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$42.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.04.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.97 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$158,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,567.76. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.10 per share, with a total value of C$301,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,802,249.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

