BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) & Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Financial Comparison

BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) and Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

BRP Group pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Newmont Goldcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Newmont Goldcorp pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Newmont Goldcorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Newmont Goldcorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

82.7% of Newmont Goldcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Newmont Goldcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BRP Group and Newmont Goldcorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Newmont Goldcorp 0 5 8 0 2.62

Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus price target of $56.27, indicating a potential downside of 10.83%. Given Newmont Goldcorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Newmont Goldcorp is more favorable than BRP Group.

Profitability

This table compares BRP Group and Newmont Goldcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group N/A N/A N/A Newmont Goldcorp 28.80% 5.07% 2.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRP Group and Newmont Goldcorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Newmont Goldcorp $9.74 billion 5.23 $2.81 billion $1.32 47.81

Newmont Goldcorp has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group.

Summary

Newmont Goldcorp beats BRP Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRP Group Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles. Newmont Mining Corporation was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

