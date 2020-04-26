Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch Sells 4,218 Shares

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.39, for a total value of $1,798,513.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Beer alerts:

On Monday, April 20th, C James Koch sold 300 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.49, for a total value of $126,147.00.

On Friday, April 17th, C James Koch sold 100 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $42,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, C James Koch sold 2,982 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.97, for a total value of $1,255,332.54.

On Monday, March 2nd, C James Koch sold 4,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.98, for a total value of $1,443,920.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.50, for a total value of $4,205,000.00.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $438.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.07. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1-year low of $284.34 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 94.6% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 16.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 22.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $427.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Boston Beer from $402.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.54.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.