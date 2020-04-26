Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 395 ($5.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boohoo Group to a sector performer rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 337.14 ($4.43).

LON BOO opened at GBX 318.40 ($4.19) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 211.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 273.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 60.08. Boohoo Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325 ($4.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

