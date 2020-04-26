B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 674.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BGS opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $470.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BGS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

In related news, Director David L. Wenner bought 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,844.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

